Gujarat: 9 dead as speeding car ploughs into crowd at Ahmedabad flyover

Gujarat: The accident took place at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in Ahmedabad late Wednesday.

Nine persons were killed and 13 injured after a speeding luxury car ploughed into a crowd on a flyover in Ahmedabad on Thursday, police said. Twelve people were brought to the hospital, out of which nine were dead.

"The injured are being treated at the hospital," Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital told news agency ANI. Youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead, local media reported.

The accident took place at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway late Wednesday. The car, reported to be running at over 100 kmph, ploughed into a crowd gathered there after an accident between two vehicles, a police official said.