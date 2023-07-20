CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsGujarat: 9 dead as speeding car ploughs into crowd at Ahmedabad flyover

Gujarat: 9 dead as speeding car ploughs into crowd at Ahmedabad flyover

Gujarat: 9 dead as speeding car ploughs into crowd at Ahmedabad flyover
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 20, 2023 7:51:15 AM IST (Published)

Gujarat: The accident took place at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in Ahmedabad late Wednesday.

Nine persons were killed and 13 injured after a speeding luxury car ploughed into a crowd on a flyover in Ahmedabad on Thursday, police said. Twelve people were brought to the hospital, out of which nine were dead.

"The injured are being treated at the hospital," Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital told news agency ANI. Youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead, local media reported.
The accident took place at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway late Wednesday. The car, reported to be running at over 100 kmph, ploughed into a crowd gathered there after an accident between two vehicles, a police official said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AhmedabadGujarat

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X