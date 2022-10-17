Gujarat rolls out rapid DNA test to detect if meat is beef in one hour

By CNBCTV18.com

Gujarat has become the first state in the country to introduce a rapid test that could confirm within an hour if the meat seized on suspicion of being beef is from a cow. The method, called the LAMP DNA method, has been introduced in a limited capacity in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Experts claim it is a better alternative to conventional methods like serological analysis and other DNA analysis that take more than a day.

The development of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) for forensic investigation of closed inter-species animals was completed in 2020 by the Kadi Sarva Vishwavidyalaya under the guidance of Prof Vivek Upasani, said Nikunj Brahmbhatt, a senior faculty at National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), in his doctoral thesis.

“Currently, no other state is using this method according to my knowledge,” said Prof Brahmbhatt, as per a TOI report.

In conventional methods of testing, the identification of meat is affected if the sample had been exposed to heat for a long time or analysed after a long period of seizure. According to Prof Brahmbhatt, with the LAMP DNA method, the sample can be analysed on the spot, without the need for a lab setting. Sometimes the seized samples are mixed with more than one type of meat to dupe the agencies. However, this test can identify beef even from such smaller or cooked meat samples as well.

As per the senior DFS officials, the serological method is cost-effective and is currently used by the Cow Meat Testing Forensic Mobile Vans across the state. The molecular DNA methods are employed in disputed cases or cases where the serological methods don't give good or clear results. The LAMP DNA methods will need standardisation based on the inputs from the field. The method will then be evaluated and employed at a larger scale after standardisation the senior official said in the TOI report.

Slaughtering of cows for meat is banned in Gujarat and the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017 envisages punishment of up to life term and a fine from Rs 1-5 lakh for cow slaughtering.