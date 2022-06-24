The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Riots case. The apex court pronounced the verdict on Friday while terming the plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to PM Modi in the case "devoid of merit".

"After cogitating over the matter, we uphold the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the stated final report dated February 8, 2012, submitted by the SIT, as it is and rejecting the protest petition filed by the appellant..." the court was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. "...we hold that this appeal is devoid of merits and resultantly, deserves to be dismissed in the aforementioned terms. We order accordingly," the bench said in its judgement.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, on Friday. The plea had challenged the SIT's clean chit to PM Modi and 63 others in the Gujarat riots case. Pronouncing the verdict in which it had reserved the order on December 9, 2021, the bench, comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, said her plea was devoid of merit.

The Gujarat riots case

On February 27, 2002, over 50 people were killed when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra. The incident triggered the riots in the state . On February 8, 2012, the SIT filed a closure report giving a clean chit to now Prime Minister Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was "no prosecutable evidence" against them.

Later, Zakia Jafri filed a petition in the apex court in 2018. The plea maintained that after the SIT gave a clean chit in its closure report before a trial judge, Zakia Jafri had filed a protest petition which was dismissed by the magistrate without considering " substantiated merits ".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal , representing Jafri, had earlier told the bench that they have not argued at all about any alleged involvement of the former chief minister and they are on the issue of a larger conspiracy which was not probed by the SIT, ANI reported.

However, SIT opposed Jafri's plea saying there is a sinister plot behind the complaint to probe the "larger conspiracy" behind the 2002 Gujarat riots and the original complaint by Jafri was directed by social activist Teesta Setalvad, who levelled allegations just to keep the pot boiling.

(With inputs from PTI)