Gujarat towns struggle for power amid tussle between municipalities, discoms over bills

The power connections are being snapped by power companies as the discoms seem to be in no mood to let dues spill over to the next financial year. As of now, only a handful of companies can pay their bills every billing cycle.

Several streets and localities in Gujarat are trapped in darkness for about a month now as state-run power distribution companies (discoms) and the cash-strapped municipalities waged a war over pending electricity bills. The power connections are being snapped by power companies as the discoms seem to be in no mood to let dues spill over to the next financial year.

TOI reported citing a source in the Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL) that 35 municipalities owed the company Rs 82 crore till January 31, 2023. The report also added that as of now, only a handful of companies can pay their bills every billing cycle.

The municipalities affected by this power cut include Godhra, Balasinor, and Borsad. The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL) is facing payment issues in Bharuch and Narmada districts in South Gujarat as well.

The Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL) is aggressively demanding the outstanding bills from civic bodies in Saurashtra and Kutch districts and has cut power for the water supply of around 20 municipalities in the past month including Bhuj, Morbi, Anjar and others.

In north Gujarat, the Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL) has outstanding dues amounting to Rs 58.75 crore on different municipalities as on January 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, local media also said that weavers in the industrial area located in Sayan area in ​​Surat are angry over the problem of frequent power cuts. A protest was also held last week at the office of South Gujarat Power Company Limited by shouting slogans.

This came after the weavers presented this matter to Dakshin Gujarat Power Company Limited and were assured by the power company that all the problems would be solved.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted on Twitter after being sandwiched in a tussle between discoms and municipalities.

@CMOGuj @PMOIndia @narendramodi despite the excess electricity production in Guj, there is a power cut in Vadodara almost once a week, pls hasten infra improvement and maintenance by the state owned distribution cos. Vadodara can’t be a “smart city” with electricity problems. Thx — Ojas (@Ojas912) February 6, 2023

@SEBCC_MGVCLThere is no light atHarni varashiya roadDhanlaxmi society from last half an hour.Please do the needful for the following issue.Thank you — Javnik Shah (@JavnikShah) January 14, 2023

"Almost all municipalities have dues of varying amounts. After we sent them notices in the recent past and disconnected the power supply for streetlights, they have started clearing dues partially," an official said to TOI.