Morbi bridge collapse LIVE Updates: Toll rises to 135, NDRF official says more bodies may be retrieved

Summary

Gujarat Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse Live Updates, November 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi where at least 135 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river. An investigation was launched into the incident and nine people were arrested. These nine accused include four officials of the Oreva group — the firm responsible for the maintenance and management of the bridge. Police said technical and structural flaws and maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the mishap. Meanwhile, leaders across the nation and world have extended their condolences.Follow live updates on the Morbi bridge collapse case here: