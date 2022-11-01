    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Morbi bridge collapse LIVE Updates: Toll rises to 135, NDRF official says more bodies may be retrieved

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Gujarat Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse Live Updates, November 1:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi where at least 135 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river. An investigation was launched into the incident and nine people were arrested. These nine accused include four officials of the Oreva group — the firm responsible for the maintenance and management of the bridge. Police said technical and structural flaws and maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the mishap. Meanwhile, leaders across the nation and world have extended their condolences.Follow live updates on the Morbi bridge collapse case here:

    QUICK READ | Search for the last missing person on

    One person is still reported to be missing. Authorities are searching for him, Morbi District Collector told news agency ANI.

    A Recap | Police registered an FIR on report on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including four from the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge,.

    Digvijaya Singh demands Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's resignation

    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, news agency PTI reported.

    'Some bodies may be there on the floor of the river'

    VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant: "We resumed the search and rescue operations today. It is suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river, so we resumed the operation with the help of our deep divers."

    Morbi tragedy effect: The Ahmedabad civic body has decided to restrict the number of persons on the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati River here to 3,000 per hour. The 300-metre long and 14-metre wide Atal Bridge, which connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end, has become a huge attraction for people since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27.

    Morbi tragedy update | Toll rises to 135 after one more succumbs,  14 still hospitalised, 1 missing

    Search and rescue operations are underway at the site of Morbi incident in Gujarat. The Indian Coast Guard, along with local administration and other agencies, are carring out the search and rescue operation.

    Gujarat govt declares state-wide mourning on Wednesday

    The Gujarat government declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to victims of the Morbi bridge collapse. "(The National) Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

    Gujarat Morbi bridge tragedy: Here's PM Modi’s tentative schedule for Morbi visit today:

    — 3:45 pm Morbi Bridge 
    — 4:00 pm Morbi Civil Hospital 
    — 4:15 pm Morbi SP Office

    QUICK READ | Five reasons that might have led to the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat

    As there are many claims doing the rounds, here's a look at some possible reasons that led to the mishap:

    1. The CCTV video capturing the incident shows people standing on the suspension bridge with some of them seeming to deliberately shake it.

    2.  Oreva group, which was awarded the contract to maintain and manage the bridge by the Morbi municipality, reportedly had no experience in the construction business.

    3. The bridge, which was closed for seven months for renovation, was allegedly reopened five months ahead of schedule.

    4. The local authorities had not issued a fitness certificate before the reopening of the bridge.

    5. According to News 18, claims are that around 600 tickets were sold at Rs 17 per person. This suggested that there were "too many people" on the bridge, which possibly led to the collapse.

    Morbi bridge collapse: What we know so far?

    A bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday, killing over 130 people. More than 170 people have been rescued do far. Search and rescue operations are still on. An FIR has also been filed against bridge maintenance and operation agencie. As an investigation into the suspension bridge collapse has already begun, nine people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

    Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the mishap site on Tuesday. Meanwhile, speculation have been raised that the incident might have been a result of major lapses by the authorities responsible for the renovation of the more-than-a-century-old bridge.

