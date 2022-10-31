Morbi bridge collapse: Toll rises to over 140, probe on

Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse: The bridge was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. "But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work)," an official said.

As many as 141 people died following a bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, police said on Monday. A suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening after it was crammed with people around 6:30 pm. It reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.

After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water, its thick cables snapped in places. Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

Recalling the horror, a witness was quoted by ANI as saying, "People were hanging from cables and then slipped down. I didn't sleep and helped people entire night. It was heart-wrenching to see a 7-8-month-pregnant woman die. Never saw anything like that in my life."

How did the collapse happen

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26.

It is alleged that the bridge was opened without a fitness certificate from the Morbi municipality. "...the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work)," an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Cut to the day when the incident happened. T here was a rush of tourists on the bridge due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday. It could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, and hence, collapsed.

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI photo)

FIR filed, probe launched

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the state government had formed a five-member high-powered committee to probe the collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.

An FIR was lodged against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said. He added that the investigation has begun under the leadership of Range IGP.

Image from the incident (PTI Photo)

Ex gratia announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city. The state government also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.