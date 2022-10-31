By CNBCTV18.com

The bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi, which killed over 130 people, might have been a result of major lapses by the authorities responsible for the renovation of the more-than-a-century-old bridge. As an investigation into the suspension bridge collapse has already begun.

As there are many claims doing the rounds, here's a look at some possible reasons that led to the mishap:

1. The CCTV video capturing the incident shows people standing on the suspension bridge with The CCTV video capturing the incident shows people standing on the suspension bridge with some of them seeming to deliberately shake it . A few moments later, the bridge is seen collapsing, killing over 130 people.

Municipal Chief Officer Sandeep Singh said only 25 people were allowed on the bridge at a time. He added that the municipal body didn't conduct the final inspection as the private company failed to provide information about the bridge reopening#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/0tRwEu3xbK — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 31, 2022

2. Oreva group, which was awarded the contract to maintain and manage the bridge by the Morbi municipality, reportedly Oreva group, which was awarded the contract to maintain and manage the bridge by the Morbi municipality, reportedly had no experience in the construction business . While the firm specialises in CFL bulbs, wall clocks, and e-bikes, it is unknown how it managed to get the contract to maintain an over-100-year-old bridge.

3. The bridge in The bridge in Morbi Gujarat , was reopened five days ago, after extensive repairs and renovation. It was closed for seven months for renovation and was allegedly reopened five months ahead of schedule.

4. Apparently, the local authorities had not Apparently, the local authorities had not issued a fitness certificate before the reopening of the bridge. Sandeep Singh, Municipal Chief Officer told CNBC-TV18, "The private contractor, Oreva group (Ajanta manufacturing PVT LTD), didn't take any clearance from us for reopening of the bridge (local municipal body). We (the local municipal body) didn't do any final inspection as the private company didn't inform us that the bridge was being reopened. There was no fitness certificate or permission given by the local municipal body to reopen the bridge."

5. The bridge is a major tourist attraction. According to News 18, claims are that around 600 tickets were sold at Rs 17 per person. This suggested that there were "too many people" on the bridge, which possibly led to the collapse. "No crowd-control measures were taken," News 18 reports.

An Oreva group spokesperson has reportedly said the bridge collapsed as "too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other".

Meanwhile, the municipal chief officer has said, "Earlier only 25 people were allowed on the bridge post this latest renovation. The capacity of the bridge was supposed to increase...But the contractor didn't mention to what margin the capacity was to be increased."

(This is a helpline number for inquiries about lost people in the Morbi incident: 02822-243300; District Helpline: +91 2822 1077)