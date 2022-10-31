Mini
The Morbi bridge collapse might have been a result of major lapses by the authorities responsible for the renovation the more-than-a-century old bridge. Here's a look at possible reasons that led to the mishap:
Municipal Chief Officer Sandeep Singh said only 25 people were allowed on the bridge at a time. He added that the municipal body didn't conduct the final inspection as the private company failed to provide information about the bridge reopening#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/0tRwEu3xbK— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 31, 2022
#MorbiBridgeCollapse: How bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi happened?@GrihaAtul explains in detail!#GujaratModel #MorbiCableBridge #MorbiGujarat #Gujarat #CCTV pic.twitter.com/PYES99gula— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 31, 2022