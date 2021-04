Gujarat HC observes disconnect between reported COVID cases and demand for Remdesivir

Gujarat, like many other states in India, is seeing a big rise in COVID cases. The latest numbers suggest that there are over 7,000 positive cases on a daily basis.

The Gujarat High Court which is hearing a suo moto PIL on the preparedness of the state to handle the pandemic, observed that there is disconnect between the number of cases being reported and the demand for Remdesivir.

According the High Court, if only 7,000 cases have been tested positive, then only a part would be hospitalized and therefore the demand for Remdesivir would not be as high. The court observed that either the COVID positive figures are not correct or the doctors are unnecessarily prescribing Remdesivir.

The court also observed that Remdesivir has been misconceived by the public as a panacea for COVID which has benefited those indulging in hoarding. It also said that ICMR and WHO protocols are often differing, and hence patients need clarity. It said that the state government will have to explain the mechanism and protocols for administering Remdesivir to patients.

The court also said that the Gujarat government is wasting resources and was not as alive to the situation, as it should have been despite continuous warnings from the Centre.

The court further observed that setting up of an RT-PCR lab requires about Rs 25 lakh and the government may consider use of PPP model and partial funding to set up labs. The government may also consider granting interest free loans to entrepreneurs looking to set up labs.