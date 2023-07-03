Gujarat HC issues notices to Asaram's wife, daughter, others in 2013 rape case plea 

Asaram Bapu, or Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, was sentenced to life imprisonment on January 31, in a rape case filed by former woman disciple in 2013. The ex-disciple, a Surat-based woman, had accused Asaram of repeatedly raping her several times between 2001 and 2007 while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera.
In a significant development, the Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notices to Asaram Bapu's wife, daughter, and three women disciples in a 2013 rape case, where they were acquitted while Asaram himself was sentenced to life imprisonment.
The division bench of Justices AY Kogje and Hasmukh Suthar issued notices to the five respondents, including Asaram’s wife Laxmiben and daughter Bhartiben, returnable on August 2. The court noted a delay of 29 days in filing of appeal and issued notices to the respondents.
Asaram Bapu, or Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, was sentenced to life imprisonment on January 31, in a rape case filed by former woman disciple in 2013. The ex-disciple, a Surat-based woman, had accused Asaram of repeatedly raping her several times between 2001 and 2007 while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera.
The 81-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement by Gandhinagar’s sessions court.
Asaram’s wife Laxmiben, their daughter Bharati, and four disciples who were accused of aiding and abetting the crime were acquitted by the court for want of evidence.
The state’s legal department had, on May 6, 2023, directed the prosecution to file an appeal against their acquittal. The appeal has been filed against five of the six who were acquitted.
Asaram is already serving a life sentence in Jodhpur’s jail for raping a minor girl in 2013. Besides sexual assault cases, other criminal cases have also been filed against him including black magic and child deaths as well as witness tampering in two rape cases.
