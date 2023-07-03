CNBC TV18
Gujarat HC issues notices to Asaram's wife, daughter, others in 2013 rape case plea 

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 10:12:01 PM IST (Published)

Asaram Bapu, or Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, was sentenced to life imprisonment on January 31, in a rape case filed by former woman disciple in 2013.  The ex-disciple, a Surat-based woman, had accused Asaram of repeatedly raping her several times between 2001 and 2007 while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera.

In a significant development, the Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notices to Asaram Bapu's wife, daughter, and three women disciples in a 2013 rape case, where they were acquitted while Asaram himself was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The division bench of Justices AY Kogje and Hasmukh Suthar issued notices to the five respondents, including Asaram’s wife Laxmiben and daughter Bhartiben, returnable on August 2. The court noted a delay of 29 days in filing of appeal and issued notices to the respondents.
