The Gujarat government has extended night curfew to nine more cities along with other new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. All major cities will implement night curfew from April 28.

Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval will be under night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am from April 28 to May 5. The nine cities will join 20 other cities including Ahmedabad, Surat and Gandhinagar, which are already under night curfew since April 7.

Restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes, water parks, beauty parlours, gardens, salons, gyms, auditoriums and shopping malls will remain closed in 29 cities. All APMCs selling fruits and vegetables are allowed to operate, while the rest would remain shut. Restaurants have been allowed to only extend takeaway service.

Similarly, all religious places will be closed to the public across the state. Appointed administrators and priests will be allowed to conduct religious programmes when needed, but no public congregation is allowed in places of worship.

Social gatherings like weddings and funerals have not be been banned. However, there is a cap of 50 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals.

Public transport buses will be plying only at 50 percent capacity across the state. Essential services like those related to medicine, groceries, vegetable vendors, dairies, fruit vendors and factories have been exempted from the night curfew restrictions.

Gujarat’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 5-lakh mark with the state recording 14,340 new infections on Monday.