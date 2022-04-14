Gujarat Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices in Gujarat; check new rates here

The Gujarat Gas hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the state by Rs 2.58/kg to Rs 79.56/kg with effect from Thursday. The rate of the piped natural gas (PNG) was hiked by Rs 2.64 per standard cubic metre to Rs 50.76/scm.

Cumulatively, Gujarat Gas has hiked the price of CNG by Rs 9.03/kg and PNG by 5.9/scm in April.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of CNG in Delhi NCR by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per kg from Thursday. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per kg.

Also, PNG prices have been raised by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday. According to IGL , PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, it will cost Rs 44.06 per SCM.