Gujarat: Fire in Valsad pharma company kills 2, injures another 2

A fire broke out in Valsad, Gujarat, on Monday night following a sudden explosion at a pharmaceuticals company. So far, two people have died and two others are injured.

The cause is still unknown and the blast led to a part of the building caving in.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Last night, the police told reporters that the rescue operation had stopped temporarily and would be rescued in the morning.

The blast occurred at the Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone in Valsad around 11 pm on Monday.

Firefighters told ANI that fire tenders reached the spot upon learning about the incident. However, they couldn't fight the blaze with water as they were unaware about the chemical that caused the blast.

More details about the incident are awaited.

With agency inputs.