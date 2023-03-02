Gujarat farmer sells 472 kg of onions, ends up paying Rs 131 in return

Jamanbhai Madhani from Dhutarpur village in Kalavad, Jamnagar district reached Rajkot to sell 472 kg of onions, he had harvested for Rs 495, while the truck fare and other expenses came to Rs 626. When he calculated the amount spent and profit earned, he did not get a single rupee for onions, instead he had to pay Rs 131 in advance.

This farmer's bill is currently going viral on social media.

The broker who bought the onions blamed their poor quality for the low price, but it is unacceptable that a farmer should have to pay for their own produce. The plight of farmers in India has been in the news recently due to low prices and poor demand for crops like onions, which are a staple for many households.

Recently, in another case, a 58-year-old farmer in Maharashtra sold 512kg of onions he had harvested at the Solapur APMC for just Re 1 per kg. He had travelled over 70 km with his harvest to the APMC, The Times of India reported.

Chavan was handed a post-dated cheque of Rs 2 as his net profit was barely Rs 2.49 after all the deductions. He will be able to encash the cheque only after 15 days.

"I got Re 1 per kg for the onions. The APMC trader further deducted Rs 509.50 from the total amount of Rs 512 towards transportation charges, head-loading and weighing fees," a dejected Chavan told ToI.

The nosediving prices of onions has become a national concern. Onion and potato prices in parts of Maharashtra have nosedived to Rs two per kg, adding to the woes of farmers across the country. Farmers are getting an average price of Rs 400 to Rs 500 per quintal of onions.

Till the first week of February, farmers were getting Rs 10-11 for a kg of onions. But now, as both Kharif and late Kharif crops have hit the market, prices have crashed to Rs 2-4 per kg.