Gujarat court acquits all 2002 Naroda Gam riots accused

A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.

There were 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.

Among those acquitted are former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

As many as 97 Muslims were killed in the riots in Naroda Patiya village in Gujarat on February 28, 2002.

