Gujarat court acquits all 2002 Naroda Gam riots accused

1 Min(s) Read
A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday acquitted all the accused in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat.
A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices
Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy
Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.
There were 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.
Among those acquitted are former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.
As many as 97 Muslims were killed in the riots in Naroda Patiya village in Gujarat on February 28, 2002.
Also read:
Delhi Riots 2020: ‘No evidence of using glass bottles, mirchi powder’, claims accused Gulfisha seeking bail from HC
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 6:13 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!