Gujarat couple use guillotine-like device to behead self for a ‘sacrifice ritual’

A 38-year-old farmer and his wife committed suicide in Vinchiya village, Rajkot, Gujarat, on Sunday in a ‘sacrificial ritual’. The couple built a guillotine-like device to behead themselves and offer their heads in a ‘havan kund’ (fire pit). The couple had reportedly performed some rituals in their field on the previous day before committing suicide. The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot where the ritual was performed.

The handwritten note, which had thumb impressions of the duo, identified the couple as Hemubhai (38) and Hansaben Makwana (35).

The note stated that no one was to be blamed for their death as they have killed themselves willingly.

The couple’s decapitated bodies were discovered by their two children, a son aged 13 and a daughter aged 12, on Sunday morning on their farm.

According to Vinchhiya village sub-inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja, the duo first built a fire altar or ‘havan kund’ before placing their heads under a guillotine-like device which held a blade by a rope.

“As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire," Jadeja said as per a PTI report.

The suicide was executed in a way that their heads rolled into the ‘havan kund’ after they were severed from the bodies, Jadeja added.

According to the police, the couple performed the ritual between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The bodies were sent to Rajkot civil hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, as per the official.

The deceased couple’s family members said that the duo had been praying for the last year in the same hut.

The family members added that they were not facing any financial problems or had any family disputes.

However, the police said that they will look into all aspects of the case before ruling out anything. “We will get a clear picture once we record statements of all the family members,” Jadeja said in the report.