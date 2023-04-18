English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsGujarat couple use guillotine like device to behead self for a ‘sacrifice ritual’

Gujarat couple use guillotine-like device to behead self for a ‘sacrifice ritual’

Gujarat couple use guillotine-like device to behead self for a ‘sacrifice ritual’
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 18, 2023 10:53:58 AM IST (Published)

The husband-wife duo built a guillotine-like device and committed suicide in such a way that their heads rolled down into a ‘havan kund’ after they were beheaded. According to the police, the couple performed the ritual between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

A 38-year-old farmer and his wife committed suicide in Vinchiya village, Rajkot, Gujarat, on Sunday in a ‘sacrificial ritual’. The couple built a guillotine-like device to behead themselves and offer their heads in a ‘havan kund’ (fire pit). The couple had reportedly performed some rituals in their field on the previous day before committing suicide. The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot where the ritual was performed.

Recommended Articles

View All
Emergency credit scheme for small enterprises — here's why it shouldn't have been closed just like that

Emergency credit scheme for small enterprises — here's why it shouldn't have been closed just like that

Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Blinkit protests | What delivery riders want from the government and Zomato

Blinkit protests | What delivery riders want from the government and Zomato

Apr 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The handwritten note, which had thumb impressions of the duo, identified the couple as Hemubhai (38) and Hansaben Makwana (35).
The note stated that no one was to be blamed for their death as they have killed themselves willingly.
The couple’s decapitated bodies were discovered by their two children, a son aged 13 and a daughter aged 12, on Sunday morning on their farm.
ALSO READ |
TMC leader Mukul Roy reported missing since Monday; Son files complaint at Kolkata Airport
According to Vinchhiya village sub-inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja, the duo first built a fire altar or ‘havan kund’ before placing their heads under a guillotine-like device which held a blade by a rope.
“As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire," Jadeja said as per a PTI report.
The suicide was executed in a way that their heads rolled into the ‘havan kund’ after they were severed from the bodies, Jadeja added.
According to the police, the couple performed the ritual between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
The bodies were sent to Rajkot civil hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, as per the official.
The deceased couple’s family members said that the duo had been praying for the last year in the same hut.
ALSO READ | Massive fire erupts at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna
The family members added that they were not facing any financial problems or had any family disputes.
However, the police said that they will look into all aspects of the case before ruling out anything. “We will get a clear picture once we record statements of all the family members,” Jadeja said in the report.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GujaratRajkotsuicide

Previous Article

SC on same-sex marriage: Judges asks court to steer clear of personal laws at this stage | LIVE UPDATES

Next Article

UP Police forms SIT to probe Atiq Ahmed killing | Centre to bring SOP for journalists

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X