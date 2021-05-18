Gujarat battles Cyclone Tauktae in pics: Thousands evacuated, coastal areas plunge into darkness
Updated : May 18, 2021 12:30 PM IST
The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone. Towns and villages plunged into darkness due to power outages and several trees and electric poles were uprooted in areas near Gujarat's coast