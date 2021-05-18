India

Gujarat battles Cyclone Tauktae in pics: Thousands evacuated, coastal areas plunge into darkness

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone. Towns and villages plunged into darkness due to power outages and several trees and electric poles were uprooted in areas near Gujarat's coast

Four people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pounded parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast, officials said on Tuesday. (Image: Prof(Dr.)Mrinal Kr Borah@Twitter)

The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in the Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. (Image: Niyati Gadesha @Twitter)

The cyclone crossed the Gujarat coast as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and gradually weakened. On Tuesday morning, it lay over the Saurashtra region near Amreli as a "very severe cyclonic storm," the IMD said. (Image: IANS)

Even as the cyclonic intensity weakened, it left behind a trail of destruction, with at least four people losing their lives- one each in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Patan and Valsad, officials said. (Image: Alfaj Gaj@ Twitter)

Towns and villages plunged into darkness due to power outages and several trees and electric poles were uprooted in areas near Gujarat's coast. (Image: Tushar ZalaMakwana@Twitter)

