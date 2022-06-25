Gujarat anti-terrorism cops detain activist Teesta Setalvad from Mumbai a day after SC upholds Modi clean chit

Activist Teesta Setalvad was on Saturday detained from Mumbai by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with an FIR registered against her at the Ahmedabad city crime branch, sources said. "Teesta Setalvad has been picked up by the Gujarat ATS from Mumbai in connection with an FIR registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch," a source in the Gujarat ATS said.

A day earlier the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases. Setalvad's NGO had supported Jafri throughout her legal battle. Jafri's husband Ehsan Jafri was killed during the riots.

#WATCH Mumbai: Gujarat ATS leaves Santacruz police station after detaining Teesta Setalvad pic.twitter.com/7qmyfIeyj5 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Gujarat ATS detained and took activist Teesta Setalvad to Santacruz police station in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/X72wZ1pyee — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

A Mumbai Police officer confirmed that Setalvad was picked up by the Gujarat Police from her Santacruz residence. "We provided the assistance sought by them," he added.