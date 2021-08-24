Gujarat and North-West India see deficient rainfall in August: IMD

The month of July was negative and the month of August has seen an even bigger deficiency, said the IMD.

Monsoon has been lacklustre in India this year. The month of July was negative and the month of August has seen an even bigger deficiency.

According to the private weather forecast company, the onset of the southwest monsoon was on time this year and the country recorded above normal rainfall at 110 percent of the LPA in June. However, in July, there was a prolonged break and the month finished with below-normal rainfall at 93 percent of LPA. Additionally, the monsoon break continued in the first half of August as well.

In an interview to Manisha Gupta, RK Jenamani of IMD said the month of August has been bad for Gujarat and North-West India with rainfall deficiency of around 50 percent.

"Rainfall in the month of August has been deficient by 27 percent and there are sub-divisions like Gujarat, Punjab which are deficient by 50 percent. So the month of August has been very bad for Gujarat and North-West India."

However, Jenamani expects heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and Mumbai from August 30.

"There is a high chance that towards August end, maybe from August 30, Maharashtra and Mumbai may get heavy rainfall."

