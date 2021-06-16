Home

    • Gujarat accident: PM announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

    Gujarat accident: PM announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Updated)
    Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Gujarat's Anand district and announced that an exgratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. Two children and seven adults were killed in the road accident after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Indranaj village in Anand district on Wednesday morning, police said.

    Gujarat accident: PM announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased
    Apart from the two children, who were in the age group of three to five years, two women also died in the accident, they said. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Anand district in Gujarat.
    Apart from the two children, who were in the age group of three to five years, two women also died in the accident, they said. ”Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Anand district in Gujarat.
    Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones,” Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be provided to the next of kin of those deceased, he said.
