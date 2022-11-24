Prosecutor says rats, though small in size, have no fear of the police

In a bizarre incident, Mathura Police claimed that rats consumed over 500 kilograms of marijuana that was stored in police warehouses. In a report submitted to a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) court, the police said rats consumed 581 kg of marijuana worth Rs 60 lakh stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police station.

The court had earlier directed the police to produce 586 kg of marijuana that was confiscated in a case registered under the NDPS Act. The police station had seized 386 and 195 kg of marijuana in two separate cases.

The police prosecutor informed the court that the remaining marijuana from the huge consignment was destroyed by officers.

The additional district judge directed SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav to rid the police station of the ‘mice menace’ and produce proof that rats actually consumed the confiscated marijuana. The police will have to submit a report with evidence in this matter by November 26.

ALSO READ:

“Being small in size, the rats have no fear of the police, nor can the police officers be considered experts in solving the problem,” ANI quoted the prosecutor as telling the judge.

The court also issued five-point directions on how marijuana stored in police warehouses needs to be auctioned or disposed of.

“Time-bound action will be taken in compliance with the court orders,” The Times of India quoted acting senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, Martand P Singh, as saying.

In May 2020, the Mathura Police intercepted a truck near Jatwari village in the Shergarh area with 386 kg of weed hidden in millet bags. Three men were arrested in the case and booked under the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody.

A similar case was reported in 2021 when cops of Etah district's Kotwali Dehat police station claimed that rodents consumed more than 1,400 cartons of seized liquor worth over Rs 35 lakh.