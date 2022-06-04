The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the Class 12 HSC general stream results at 8 am on Saturday, June 4.

The GSEB Class 12 results 2022 are now available on the website https://gseb.org/

On Friday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani said the board would publish the GSEB HSC 12th result for the general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream and Sanskrit medium exams on June 4. The examination was conducted from March 28 to April 12, 2022. More than 5 lakh students appeared for the GSEB Class 12 board examinations in the science and general streams, Mint reported.

GSEB Class 12 HSC general stream recorded a total pass percentage of 86.91 percent this year. For boys, the overall pass percentage is 84.67 percent, while it stood at 89.23 for girls, Hindustan Times reported. Students are required to achieve at least a D mark in each subject to pass the exam. Those who get an E mark will have to sit for supplementary exams.

The results for the Class 12 HSC Science board exam were declared on May 12. The total pass percentage for the science stream was 72.02 percent.

Students can take the following steps to check their GSEB Class 12 HSC results:

Log in to the https://gseb.org/ website.

On the screen, boxes will appear that ask the candidate to enter the six-digit seat number.

The student can submit the details and view the result on the screen.

To get the GSEB HSC Class 12 result via SMS, a student can take the following steps:

Type GJ12S<space>Seat_Number.

Send the SMS to 58888111.