'No Lungi or Nighty': Row after dress code circular in Greater Noida condominium

An apartment owners’ association in Sector Phi 2 of Greater Noida has issued a request to all residents, urging them to consider their attire when utilising the common areas and park facilities.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the circular, issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA on June 10, specifically requested residents not to wear lungis and nighties outside their flats. While some residents have welcomed the circular, many have criticised them for infringing upon personal choices regarding clothing.

While speaking to TOI, CK Kalra, the president of the AOA, clarified they did not intend to discriminate against but “simply requested" residents to follow guidelines after they received several complaints of people wearing loose clothes during daily yoga in the compound.

“A few days back, some women complained about a senior citizen doing yoga wearing a lungi. At first, we requested people verbally. Later, the association decided to put out a circular," Kalra was quoted as saying to TOI.

The circular reads: “Residents are requested that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to anyone to object to your behaviour. Your children also learn from you. Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nighty, which are home wear."

While many did not have problem with the new set of rules, others complained about the AOA taking too much liberty.

According to the TOI report, opinions within the RWA federations were divided on the matter. The GB Nagar district development RWA supported the call for a dress code. NP Singh, the president of the RWA, emphasised the need for decorum in public spaces. He stated that wearing loose and ill-fitted clothing like a lungi or a nighty in common areas and parks is not appropriate.