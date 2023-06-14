'No Lungi or Nighty': Row after dress code circular in Greater Noida condominium

An apartment owners' association in Greater Noida's Sector Phi 2 has requested residents to consider their attire while using common areas and park facilities, specifically mentioning not to wear lungis and nighties outside their flats. The request has received mixed responses, with some residents welcoming it for maintaining decorum, while others criticise it for infringing upon personal clothing choices.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the circular, issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA on June 10, specifically requested residents not to wear lungis and nighties outside their flats. While some residents have welcomed the circular, many have criticised them for infringing upon personal choices regarding clothing.

While speaking to TOI, CK Kalra, the president of the AOA, clarified they did not intend to discriminate against but “simply requested" residents to follow guidelines after they received several complaints of people wearing loose clothes during daily yoga in the compound.