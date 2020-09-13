India Greater acceptance of multipolarity, mutuality key to more settled Sino-India ties: Jaishankar Updated : September 13, 2020 05:42 PM IST He is of the view that the India-China relationship will always take into account the larger context as they establish an equilibrium. He believes China's powerful rise is among the multiple factors that have led to a more uncertain world. Jaishankar also says that the future of the Indo-Pacific lies in a complex range of forces interacting on a continuous basis. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply