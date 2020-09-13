  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Greater acceptance of multipolarity, mutuality key to more settled Sino-India ties: Jaishankar

Updated : September 13, 2020 05:42 PM IST

He is of the view that the India-China relationship will always take into account the larger context as they establish an equilibrium.
   He believes China's powerful rise is among the multiple factors that have led to a more uncertain world.
Jaishankar also says that the future of the Indo-Pacific lies in a complex range of forces interacting on a continuous basis.
Greater acceptance of multipolarity, mutuality key to more settled Sino-India ties: Jaishankar

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement