Great Resignation: Increments seen at 5-year high, but employees want more than just money

India Inc employees are returning to offices after two years. But their office wear, ride to the workplace, and lunch have become costlier and paychecks are worth less than they were during the pandemic as inflation bites.
But will the hikes be enough to tackle the great resignation?
According to Aon, attrition rates dropped to 12.8 percent—the lowest in a decade—in 2020 before hitting a two-decade high of 21 percent in 2021. Also, the 21 percent attrition happened when most employees were still working from home. As per Deloitte surveys, attrition rose to 19.7 percent in 2021 against 15.8 percent in 2020 and 17.5 percent in 2019, owing to the great resignation wave.
Experts feel better-than-pandemic pay increments alone are unlikely to cheer those adjusting their lives yet again by hiring costlier helps to do chores they did themselves, spending to refresh wardrobes, buying or renting vehicles to commute, setting aside more for driver and fuel expenses, and those spending again to make sure kids and elderly are taken care of until they return from work.
Pawan said employers offering a wholesome value proposition would be more successful in retaining talent. "To tackle the great resignation, some firms are offering salary corrections, one-time bonuses, long-term incentives, and promotions to key talent. They are also exploring non-cash approaches like job rotation, flexible hours, upskilling, and faster career progression for long-term retention," Pawan said. He added he does not expect a significant uptick in attrition considering the macro volatility and retention strategies.
'Attrition may stabilise next year'
'Good news: Firms are differentiating for top talent'
Jump in firms looking for talent
'Double-burden syndrome'
She said there had been an increase in "double-burden syndrome", where employees working from home are juggling between personal and professional roles.
'Off-cycle increments likely if inflation doesn't abate'