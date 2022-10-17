Great opportunity to nurture renewable energy industry to become world supplier: Piyush Goyal

By PTI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said there is a huge opportunity in pushing the growth of the renewable energy industry and become a global supplier.

He said that energy security is the next thrust area which will provide economic opportunity for the renewable energy sector.

"We have tremendous potential to make a big difference to India’s and the world’s future, both on sustainability and self-reliance on energy. It is a great opportunity to nurture the renewable energy industry and grow into becoming a world supplier," Goyal said while addressing a CII’s conference on making India a global hub in renewable energy.

The minister also pitched for using technology in a bigger way, and training MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to become quality suppliers of goods and services in the sector.

The Indian economy is a "bright star" in an otherwise gloomy situation globally, he added.