Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his US counterpart Wilbur Ross had an informal teleconference where they discussed several trade related issues between both the countries.

The phone call happened a day after a top panel of US and Indian CEOs met and gave recommendations on taking forward economic and business ties between both the countries.

A press statement released by the commerce ministry said Goyal and commerce secretary Ross discussed the on-going trade parleys between both the nations and called for concluding a limited trade deal at the earliest. Moreover, both the sides also discussed the possibility of an India-US Free Trade Agreement.

On his part, Goyal raised several issues related to Indian trade and business interests including Washington designating 24 Made In India goods under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act as a result of which Indian producers are unable to participate in contracts of US government agencies. "Secretary Ross offered to set up a meeting between the labour department officials of both sides," the commerce ministry release said.

Goyal also flagged the pending US-India Social Security Totalisation Agreement with Ross, who maintained that statutory requirements mandated by Washington will have to be fulfilled by New Delhi before talks on the pact is taken forward.

However, the US commerce secretary offered to arrange a meeting between Indian and US labour officials to resolve the stalemate. India has been pushing for a Totalisation agreement with US for a long time as Indian professionals working there are not able to repatriate social security contributions when they return to India.

Another issue raised by Goyal was on the US ban on import of wild catch shrimp from India. US has stopped shipments of shrimps from the country as it believes that practices followed by Indian shrimp farms harms sea turtles. India maintains that there are a slew of conservation measures taken by India to protect sea turtles.