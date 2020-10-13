India Govt working on multiple fronts to place India as global manufacturing hub: Niti Aayog Updated : October 13, 2020 03:25 PM IST The Government of India has been working on multiple fronts to position India as a truly global manufacturing hub with a strong focus on exports, said Amitabh Kant. Kant pointed out that the PLI scheme for mobile and select electronics will have a multiplier impact for both direct and indirect jobs. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.