Govt working on multiple fronts to place India as global manufacturing hub: Niti Aayog

Updated : October 13, 2020 03:25 PM IST

The Government of India has been working on multiple fronts to position India as a truly global manufacturing hub with a strong focus on exports, said Amitabh Kant.
Kant pointed out that the PLI scheme for mobile and select electronics will have a multiplier impact for both direct and indirect jobs.
