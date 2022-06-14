More than 500 websites, including Thane city police commissionerate and private universities, were hacked on Tuesday. The message on the commissionerate’s website was said to be directed toward the "Indian government" and demanded an apology to "Muslims all over the world". The incident happened when the country is facing massive protests over the controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

According to reports, on opening the website, the message on the screen stated: "Hacked by one hat cyber team." It said, "Hello Indian government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion..." "Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted," the message said.

Following this, the Maharashtra Cyber cell ordered the restoration of hacked state government websites and launched inquiry into the incident, news agency ANI reported. Hours later, Maharashtra Cyber Cell ADG Madhukar Pandey said several websites have been stored following the attack.

"We have restored several websites, and many more are yet to be done. More than 70 websites have been attacked, of which three are government ones, followed by private university websites. Hacked websites are more than 500," said Madhukar Pandey.

"The names of two countries -- Malaysia and Indonesia -- are surfacing. We've not got any information about whether this gang is operating in India or not," he told ANI when asked who is responsible for the attack.

The cyber attack comes in the backdrop of row over the remark against Prophet Muhammad by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma . "Due to ongoing communal tensions in the country, many cyber hackers have united and hacked many websites in country," Pandey said.

The controversial remark by Nupur Sharma during a TV debate last week triggered massive protests in India and some Muslim-dominated countries. Recently, protests over the matter turned violent in many parts of India with reports claiming incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism in Ranchi and Prayagraj.