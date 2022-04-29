Govt trying to keep edible oil prices under control: Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday said the government is making efforts to keep the prices of edible oils under control.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, he also said that action is being taken against those involved in the hoarding of essential food commodities. Asked about the rising prices of edible oils, he said the country has to import these commodities.

"Despite this, we are making all possible efforts to ensure that people get edible oil at a controlled price. We are working to keep the prices under control," Choubey said.

The government is keeping a close watch on the stocks of all essential commodities like oil and pulses on a daily basis, he said. "We are making efforts to ensure that the prices remain stable in the market," the minister added.

State governments should crackdown on the hoarding of essential commodities, he said.