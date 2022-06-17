A coastal clean-up drive will be carried out at 75 beaches across the country for 75 days starting from July 3, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced. The clean-up drive will be organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The drive aims to remove 1,500 tonne of garbage from the 75 seacoasts, as per the official statement.

There will be a formal launch across the country and in coastal states with ministers and celebrities attending the local events.

In first of its kind,longest running coastal cleanup campaign with highest number of people participating,Ministry of Earth Sciences will initiate cleaning of 75 sea beaches across India for 75 days,culminating on"International Coastal Cleanup Day",17th Sept.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/Z0Rw5hceV8 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 16, 2022

The conclusion of the drive coincides with "International Coastal Clean-up Day 2022" on September 17. It aims to bring relief to marine life and those staying in coastal areas, the official statement said.

The Union Minister chaired a meeting to review preparations for the International Coastal Clean-up Day 2022 at Prithvi Bhavan, Ministry of Earth Sciences headquartered in New Delhi on Thursday. In the meeting, he said it will be the first-of-its-kind and longest-running coastal clean-up campaign with the highest number of people participating in it. He also said that the participation of people will be essential to convey the message of 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' for the prosperity of marine life.

The meeting was attended by the DG, Indian Coast Guards, senior officials of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and other organisations which are organising the event.

The annual International Coastal Clean-up Day is organized on the third Saturday of September. This time it falls on September 17, which is also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.