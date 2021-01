Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Monday the central government is making efforts to turn India into a manufacturing and export powerhouse. Speaking at an event organised by direct taxes professionals here, Thakur said manufacturing will now be broad-based in the country.

”The government is taking requisite steps to make India a powerhouse for manufacturing and exports. Now, the manufacturing sector will be broad-based. We are expanding the domestic manufacturing base and diversifying international trade,” he said. He said the post-COVID world will be different and businesses have to adjust to disruptions.