0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • Govt should bring down prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, says NCP's Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

Govt should bring down prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, says NCP's Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

Profile image
By PTI  | IST (Updated)
Mini

Raising the issue of price rise of essential commodities during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, NCP MP Supriya Sule said cooking oil has become very expensive pinching the common man. The government should think of the bottom of the pyramid of the society and bring down taxes on petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder so that people at large get some relief from inflation, Sule said.

Govt should bring down prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, says NCP's Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha
The government should intervene and bring down high prices of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas so that crores of poor people are benefited, NCP MP Supriya Sule demanded in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Raising the issue of price rise of essential commodities during the Zero Hour in the House, she also said cooking oil has become very expensive pinching the common man.
The government should think of the bottom of the pyramid of the society and bring down taxes on petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder so that people at large get some relief from inflation, Sule said.
Also Read
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram raised the issue of the safety of animals and demanded that the government should constitute a task force to ensure that elephant deaths do not take place at railway tracks. Pointing that 186 elephants have been killed in train accidents, he said new technology like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) should be put in place to protect these animals from getting killed.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Farmers call off 15-month agitation against farm laws; experts discuss road ahead

Next Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 157 points higher, Nifty reclaims 17,500; ITC up 5%, L&T 3%

next story