Govt sends team to evict Chirag Paswan from bungalow allotted to his late father

The government has sent a team to evict Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan from a bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, sources said on Wednesday.

The 12 Janpath bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it, officials said.

It was used regularly for holding the party's organizational meetings and other related events.