The government on Wednesday refuted the reports that CoWin Digital platform crashed today as thousands rushed to register for COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the third phase of the massive vaccination drive that kicks off on May 1,

The government added that more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal between 4-7 pm. Registration for vaccination for all those aged 18-44 years began on the CoWin platform and Aarogya Setu App from 4 pm today.

“It is clarified that the media reports that the Co-WIN Digital Platform has crashed are incorrect and are without any basis. It continues to work smoothly. More than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal between 4-7pm today, “said the government.

While those aged 18 to 44 years will be eligible to receive the vaccination on payment from any of the private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs), they shall also be eligible to receive a jab from a government CVC in a state or a Union Territory that decides to lower the minimum cut-off age for eligibility.

As provided in the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy document, all priority groups such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 45 years and above shall continue to be eligible for vaccination for free from the government CVCs and on payment from private CVCS.

(With inputs from PTI)