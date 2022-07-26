India will spend Rs 28000 cr on locally-made drones, carbines & fast patrol vessels

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on July 26 approved the acquisition of defence equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore, which includes fast patrol vessels, swarm drones, carbines and bulletproof jackets.

The meeting of the council, the highest decision-making body for defence purchase, was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to Rs 28,732 crore were accorded by the DAC," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

For the Indian Army, the ministry said approval to procure four lakh close-quarter battle carbines was granted to combat the "current complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare."

"This is set to provide a major impetus to the small arms manufacturing industry in India and enhancing AtmaNirbharta (self-reliance) in small arms," the ministry said.

"Considering the demand of enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snipers to our troops deployed along the Line of Control, and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenario, the DAC accorded AoN for bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection," it said.

Also, approval was given to the Indian Army to procure autonomous surveillance and armed drone swarms under the ‘Buy Indian’ category.

Further, DAC approved the proposal for procurement of 14 fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard under the Buy Indian category.