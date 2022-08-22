Govt makes location tracking device mandatory for vehicles used for carrying hazardous goods

By PTI

Mini The ministry in a notification said it has been brought to the notice that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of the national permit, carrying various gases viz. argon, nitrogen, oxygen etc. and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature, are not fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) on Monday made it mandatory for goods vehicles, manufactured on or after September 1, used for carrying dangerous or hazardous materials to be fitted with location tracking devices.

"Accordingly, the ministry, has mandated that every vehicle of categories N2 and N3, manufactured on and after the 1st day of September 2022, in the case of new models, and 1st day of January, 2023, in the case of existing models, carrying dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 140," it said.

Category N2 vehicle means motor vehicles used for the carriage of goods and having a gross vehicle weight exceeding 3.5 tonnes but not exceeding 12 tonne.

Category N3 vehicle means vehicles used for the carriage of goods and having a gross vehicle weight exceeding 12 tonne.