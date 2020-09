The Narendra Modi government on Friday has made material changes to the preliminary information memorandum (PIM) attached with the invitation of bids for the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) stake sale.

First, the government has liberalised the net worth criteria for bidders by allowing them to include even non-controlling stake in joint ventures to be added to their net worth. Second, government has allowed special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be formed by sole bidders or those who do not bid as a consortium.

Interested bidders in BPCL divestment had sought a relaxation in the quantum of the net worth quoted by the government in the original PIM but instead, the government has chosen to expand the definition of net worth so that bidders not qualifying under the earlier criteria are able to do so now.

Although, the original net worth criteria for a single or a consortium of bidders to have $10 billion net worth remains unchanged, the tweak in the definition allows potential bidders freedom to include non controlling stakes in their joint ventures, in the calculation of the $10 billion net worth requirement to become eligible to bid.

Third, the government has allowed interested bidders after the EoI stage to form special purpose vehicle for the actual transaction. In this case, the SPV, which can be formed in a friendly jurisdiction by the bidders, will do the transaction, thereby, the global parent company will not have to be directly involved. So far this arrangement was not available for sole bidders but was limited to consortium bidding.