Govt has issued advisory to carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government has issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles. Addressing an event, Gadkari also said the government is working to encourage the use of green and alternative fuels.

"Yesterday, I signed a file on flex-fuel engines (to advise carmakers to manufacture flex-fuel engines). We have given them (carmakers) six months (to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles that can run on more than one fuel)," he said. Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol