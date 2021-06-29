Govt hands over probe into Jammu airport drone attack to NIA

Home

    By PTI
    The government on Tuesday handed over the probe into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Explosives were dropped on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu by two drones in the early hours of Sunday, injuring two personnel.

    The government on Tuesday handed over the probe into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Explosives were dropped on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu by two drones in the early hours of Sunday, injuring two personnel.
    The investigation into the attack on the Jammu air force station has been handed over to the NIA, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
    The first blast, which took place around 1.40 am, ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in the Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground.
