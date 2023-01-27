English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Govt gives approval for 11 more ethanol projects under new interest subvention schemes

Govt gives approval for 11 more ethanol projects under new interest subvention schemes

Govt gives approval for 11 more ethanol projects under new interest subvention schemes
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jan 27, 2023 8:13:20 PM IST (Published)

According to the Ministry, the projects are expected to attract an investment of Rs. 1,310 crore. Out of the 11 projects, 10 are grain-based, and one project is based on dual feedstock. The grain-based projects are expected to use raw materials such as rice, wheat, and corn, while the dual feedstock project will use both grain and non-grain materials.

The Food Ministry of India on Friday, January 27, gave in-principle approval to 11 more ethanol projects under new Ethanol Interest Subvention Schemes. The schemes, notified on April 22, 2022, are expected to add an additional capacity of 47 crore litres of ethanol.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to the Ministry, the projects are expected to attract an investment of Rs. 1,310 crore. Out of the 11 projects, 10 are grain-based, and one project is based on dual feedstock. The grain-based projects are expected to use raw materials such as rice, wheat, and corn, while the dual feedstock project will use both grain and non-grain materials.
The new interest subvention schemes are aimed at promoting the production of ethanol, a biofuel made from agricultural products, as a way to reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels.
The schemes are also expected to create employment opportunities, especially in the rural areas, and help farmers by providing an additional market for their produce.
Additionally, the schemes will contribute to the government's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by promoting the use of ethanol as a clean fuel.
Also read: Centre to offer 30 lakh MT wheat to traders, manufacturers across India, says FCI chairman
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ethanol

Next Article

Aero India Show: Sale of non-veg items banned 10 km around venue in Bengaluru

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X