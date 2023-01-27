Govt gives approval for 11 more ethanol projects under new interest subvention schemes

According to the Ministry, the projects are expected to attract an investment of Rs. 1,310 crore. Out of the 11 projects, 10 are grain-based, and one project is based on dual feedstock. The grain-based projects are expected to use raw materials such as rice, wheat, and corn, while the dual feedstock project will use both grain and non-grain materials.
The Food Ministry of India on Friday, January 27, gave in-principle approval to 11 more ethanol projects under new Ethanol Interest Subvention Schemes. The schemes, notified on April 22, 2022, are expected to add an additional capacity of 47 crore litres of ethanol.
The new interest subvention schemes are aimed at promoting the production of ethanol, a biofuel made from agricultural products, as a way to reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels.
The schemes are also expected to create employment opportunities, especially in the rural areas, and help farmers by providing an additional market for their produce.
Additionally, the schemes will contribute to the government's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by promoting the use of ethanol as a clean fuel.
