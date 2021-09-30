Govt further extends validity of motor vehicle documents till October 31

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till October 31, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an advisory, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said the extension has been provided to the documents pertaining to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Among the documents are driving licences, registration certificates, fitness certificates and all kinds of permits.

The extension is only for the documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or would lapse by October 30, 2021, and MoRTH has advised the enforcement authorities to treat such documents as valid till October 31, 2021.

"It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could not be, or was not likely to be, granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020, or would expire by 30th of September, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till 30th of September, 2021. Enforcement authorities were advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of September, 2021," the ministry said.

The ministry's advisory said all the states and union territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters and various other organisation, which are operating under this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties.

It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, March 26, 2021, and June 17, 2021, in connection with the extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.