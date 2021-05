The central government has announced two new rules regarding NGOs recently. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the registration validity of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) registered under the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act 2020 (FCRA) will be extended up to September 2021 for those NGOs whose certificates were set to expire between September 2020 and September 2021.

The MHA notice said, “Keeping in view the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 situation and to ensure smooth (sic) transition to the amended FCRA regime, the central government in exercise of powers conferred by Section 50 of the FCRA, 2010 has further decided that the registration certificates expiring/expired during the period between September 29, 2020 and up to September 30, 2021 shall remain valid up to September 30, 2021.”

The MHA had previously extended the validity of FCRA certificates of NGOs to May 31.

The ministry’s second important announcement was regarding the collection of foreign contribution by NGOs. NGOs that have FCRA certificates now need to mandatorily open FCRA designated accounts at the New Delhi main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI). The deadline for opening these accounts has been set at June 30.

NGOs will only be able to receive funds from other countries in their designated FCRA accounts after July 1.

"After that date, they (NGOs) shall not be eligible to receive foreign contributions in any account other than the ‘FCRA account’ opened in the SBI NDMB," the notice said.

The Delhi High Court had asked the home ministry to extend the deadline from May 31 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country after NGOs and other aid organisations had filed a petition seeking an extension of the same.

International humanitarian agencies have run into a lot of problems in sending their contributions to India due to strict new rules and regulations, something which has hampered the aid response from the international community towards India during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.