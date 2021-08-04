Govt extends Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education by another 5 years

By CNBC-TV18
The central government on Wednesday decided to continue with the Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education for another five years. The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal.
Union human resource minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the scheme would continue from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026.
The scheme would be called 'Samagra Shiksha Scheme 2 and a financial outlay of Rs 2,94,283.04 crore, which includes central share of Rs 1,85,398.32 crore has been made to implement the scheme, the minister said.
The scheme will cover 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students and 5.7 million teachers of government and and aided schools.
Pradhan said emphasis will be placed on vocational learning and classes 6-8 will receive exposure and focus on skills will be placed on classes 9-12.
"Talks are held to formalize coding, augmented and virtual reality, etc. along with more modern skills in schools," the minister said.
-With PTI inputs
First Published:  IST
