Govt extends Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education by another 5 years

The central government on Wednesday decided to continue with the Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education for another five years. The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal.

Union human resource minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the scheme would continue from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026.

Emphasis will be placed on vocational learning. Classes 6-8 will receive its exposure&focus on skills will be placed on classes 9-12. Talks are held to formalize coding, augmented and virtual reality, etc. along with more modern skills in schools: Dharmendra Pradhan,Education Min pic.twitter.com/Akl8pAgGij — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

The scheme would be called 'Samagra Shiksha Scheme 2 and a financial outlay of Rs 2,94,283.04 crore, which includes central share of Rs 1,85,398.32 crore has been made to implement the scheme, the minister said.

For the first time, govt has added child safety within the Samagra Shiksha scheme. States will be given aid to make a commission for protection of child rights: Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/N314P200CY — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

The scheme will cover 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students and 5.7 million teachers of government and and aided schools.

Under National Education Policy and Samagra Shiksha 2.0, formalization of playschools and anganwadi is being done. Govt schools will have playschools as well. Teachers will be trained accordingly: Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister pic.twitter.com/aF0vu1pHvh — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Pradhan said emphasis will be placed on vocational learning and classes 6-8 will receive exposure and focus on skills will be placed on classes 9-12.

"Talks are held to formalize coding, augmented and virtual reality, etc. along with more modern skills in schools," the minister said.

-With PTI inputs