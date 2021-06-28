Home

    • Govt extends Attorney General K K Venugopal’s tenure by 1 year

    Govt extends Attorney General K K Venugopal’s tenure by 1 year

    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    The central government has decided to extend the tenure of K K Venugopal as the Attorney General by 1 year, sources said on Monday. Keeping in mind the high profile cases he is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government has decided to extend his tenure for one more year, the sources said. Formal orders regarding his fresh extension would be issued soon, they said.

    The central government has decided to extend the tenure of K K Venugopal as the Attorney General by 1 year, sources said on Monday.
    Though the attorney general usually has a tenure of 3 years, when his first term as A-G was to end last year, Venugopal had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 90.
    Keeping in mind the high profile cases he is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government has decided to extend his tenure for one more year, the sources said. Formal orders regarding his fresh extension would be issued soon, they said.
    Venugopal took over as the Attorney General on July 1, 2017. He succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the top law officer of the Union government.
